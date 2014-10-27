NEW YORK Oct 27 The United States on Monday
joined a lawsuit accusing New York City and Computer Sciences
Corp of defrauding Medicaid by exploiting a computerized
billing system that the company designed.
In a complaint alleging violations of the federal False
Claims Act, the federal government said the defendants took
advantage of the billing system's automatic defaulting
capabilities, enabling the city to boost the amount and speed of
Medicaid reimbursements for various services.
The government said the fraud led to the city and Computer
Sciences submitting tens of thousands of false claims to
Medicaid, and unlawfully obtaining millions of dollars of
Medicaid reimbursements.
Originally filed by a whistleblower, the lawsuit seeks
restitution, civil penalties and triple damages. It was filed in
the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
A spokesman for Computer Sciences had no immediate comment.
The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Nate Raymond in
Washington, D.C.; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)