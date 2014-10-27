(Adds Computer Sciences response to lawsuit)
By Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 27 The United States on Monday
sued New York City and Computer Sciences Corp, accusing
them of defrauding Medicaid into making millions of dollars of
improper reimbursements by exploiting a computerized billing
system that the company designed.
According to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in
Manhattan, the defendants took advantage of the system's
automatic default settings, enabling the city to improperly
boost the amount and speed of reimbursements for services
provided to infants and toddlers with developmental delays.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan said some of these
services might have been covered by private insurance, while
others should not have been billed to Medicaid at all. He said
the fraud led to the city and Computer Sciences submitting tens
of thousands of false claims to Medicaid from 2008 to 2012.
"CSC and the city created computer programs that
systematically, and fraudulently, altered billing data in order
to get paid by Medicaid as quickly as possible and as much as
possible," Bharara said in a statement. "Billing frauds like
those alleged undermine the integrity of public healthcare
programs like Medicaid."
Originally filed by a whistleblower, Vincent Forcier, the
lawsuit seeks restitution, civil penalties and triple damages
under the federal False Claims Act.
That law lets whistleblowers sue on the government's behalf
and share in recoveries. The government sometimes intervenes in
cases it considers stronger.
Richard Adamonis, a Computer Sciences spokesman, said the
Falls Church, Virginia-based company believes the lawsuit is
without merit and sees no basis to support "virtually all"
allegations it learned about during the two years it worked with
Bharara's office. He also said Computer Sciences is "confident"
that it did not submit false Medicaid claims for the city.
Nick Paolucci, a spokesman for New York City's Law
Department, said: "The city has cooperated fully with the U.S.
Attorney's investigation, but we strongly disagree with the
allegations, which we believe involve technical billing issues,
not fraud. The Health Department acted appropriately and all
services billed were authorized and provided."
New York state plans to bring a related case against
Computer Sciences, court records show. A spokeswoman for state
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman declined to comment.
The lawsuit concerns early intervention program services,
which are provided to children under 3 years old who have
developmental delays, or medical conditions such as autism and
low birth weight that are associated with such delays.
According to the federal government, the city and Computer
Sciences engaged in three fraud schemes.
In two, the defendants allegedly circumvented Medicaid's
"secondary payor" requirement that they exhaust private
insurance coverage before submitting claims.
The third allegedly involved the defendants' changing
diagnostic codes used by medical providers to a generic code
that they knew would result in payment by Medicaid.
Forcier, the whistleblower, could not immediately be
reached.
The case is U.S. ex rel. Forcier v. Computer Sciences Corp
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
12-01750.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Nate Raymond in
Washington, D.C.; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli, Leslie Adler and
Ken Wills)