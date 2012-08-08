U.S. judge denies tribes' request to block completion of Dakota pipeline
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
Aug 8 Technology services provider Computer Sciences Corp's quarterly results beat analysts' expectations, and the company said it expects to save about $1 billion in costs over the next 18 months.
Net income attributable to CSC shareholders fell to $40 million, or 26 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 29, from $183 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue dropped about 2 percent to $3.96 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 22 cents per share, on revenue of $3.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were up 3 percent in premarket trading. They closed at $25.52 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Feb 13 A U.S. federal judge denied a request by Native American tribes seeking a halt to construction of the final link in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that a unit of New York-based brokerage Sidoti and Co Inc agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty to settle charges of compliance and trading surveillance failures.
* Flagship Ventures Fund reports a 9.4 percent passive stake in Editas Medicine Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l8sCdd) Further company coverage: