By Chandni Doulatramani and Nadia Damouni
Dec 3 U.S. technology services provider Computer
Sciences Corp will sell its credit services unit to
business information provider Equifax Inc for $1 billion
in cash.
The credit services unit provides financial services and
consumer credit information to the automotive industry, banks,
retail establishments, mortgage companies, medical entities, and
utilities in the United States.
CSC shares were up about 4 percent at $39.54 on the New York
Stock Exchange, while Equifax shares were up about 5 percent at
$53.71 on Monday afternoon.
"We had a contract with Equifax which strategically did not
give us a lot of flexibility in terms of how we could leverage
this asset going forward," CSC Chief Executive Mike Lawrie said
on a conference call.
CSC had signed a pact with Equifax in fiscal 1989 to buy and
sell credit reports. CSC had at that time also acquired an
option, set to expire on Aug. 1, 2013, that would require
Equifax to buy its credit reporting business if the unit was not
sold by then.
CSC said it did not exercise this option.
Morningstar analyst Brett Horn, however, said Equifax was
obligated to buy the unit. "I think probably knowing that the
expiration date was coming up, they just decided to pull the
trigger and not wait till the very end."
CSC said in May that it was looking to sell its "non-core"
assets and would cut costs by $1 billion over the next 12 to 18
months.
"This is a significant divestiture for them. Mike identified
pretty quickly that this business really wasn't core to CSC," a
source close to the matter told Reuters.
CSC appointed Mike Lawrie as CEO in February and he joined
the company in March.
Morningstar Inc analyst Swami Shanmugasundaram hailed the
deal, saying the credit services unit is not related to the rest
of CSC's business.
"I think CSC is trying to get back to its core business - IT
services," he said.
DEAL DETAILS
CSC, currently valued at about $5.91 billion, said the sale
of its credit services unit would help it focus on its
technology solutions and services business.
The deal is expected to close this month and CSC expects to
record after-tax proceeds of about $750 million to $800 million,
the company said in a statement.
CSC said it intends to use about $300 million to $400
million of the proceeds to buy back shares, and contribute
another $300 million to $400 million to its pension plans.
CSC's underfunded total global pension liability was about
$1.30 billion, of which about $900 million was in the United
States, the company said on the conference call.
Jefferies & Co analyst Jason Kupferberg said CSC's credit
services business was extremely profitable.
"We'd expect the transaction to be dilutive, and it will
also put more pressure on CSC's core IT solutions/services
business to perform," Kupferberg wrote in a note to clients.
CSC's business solutions and services unit, which includes
the credit services business, contributed 23 percent to its
total revenue in 2012.
Equifax said it expects the deal to add 45 cents to 50 cents
per share to 2013 adjusted earnings and between $115 million and
$125 million to revenue.
Barclays was the financial adviser to CSC, while Blackstone
Advisory Group worked with Equifax. Bank of America N.A., JP
Morgan Chase Bank N.A., SunTrust Bank and Wells Fargo Bank N.A.
provided financing to Equifax.