* To sell 20 pct of Covisint in IPO, distribute rest to
shareholders
* Initiates annual dividend of 50 cents per share
* Elliott says Compuware agrees for due diligence
* Compuware shares rise 6.5 percent
By Himank Sharma
Jan 25 Business software maker Compuware Corp
said on Friday it was open to a better offer after
turning down a $2.3 billion bid from Elliott Management Corp,
and the hedge fund said it remained "very interested".
Compuware shares rose 6.5 percent to $11.46, above Elliott's
December offer of $11 per share, in heavy trading on the Nasdaq.
Compuware said on Friday Elliott's offer was just too low
and chose instead to proceed with spinning off a non-core unit,
responding to criticism that the company was underperforming.
The company also said it would pay its first-ever annual
dividend, of 50 cents per share, and would cut costs.
"The board will carefully review and evaluate any credible
offer it receives, including from Elliott, that delivers full
value to it shareholders," Compuware Chief Executive Bob Paul
said on a conference call.
"We have spoken to Elliott throughout this process and will
maintain an open door for dialogue with them."
A spokesman for Elliott, Compuware's third-largest
shareholder, said the company had agreed to its request to
undertake due diligence.
"We will immediately reach out to negotiate an appropriate
NDA (non-disclosure agreement) and look forward to moving
quickly to engage in diligence with the help of our legal and
financial advisers," Jesse Cohn, a portfolio manager at Elliott
Management, said in an emailed statement.
"We remain very interested in the company," Cohn said.
Elliott declared an 8 percent economic interest in Compuware
when it made its offer on Dec. 17. In a Jan. 24 filing, Elliott
said it beneficially owned 14.2 million shares, or 6.6 percent
of the outstanding shares.
Compuware said on Friday it expected to sell a 20 percent
interest in its Covisint cloud software business in an IPO and
distribute the rest among its shareholders.
The company filed for a possible IPO of its Covisint cloud
software business last year. It has not disclosed how much it
plans to raise.