BRIEF-Centurylink and Level 3 shareholders approve merger
* CenturyLink -about 96.3 percent of votes cast supported proposal to issue co's common stock to level 3 stockholders in connection with proposed merger
Sept 2 Business software maker Compuware Corp agreed to be bought by private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo LLC in a deal valued at about $2.5 billion.
Compuware shareholders will get $10.43 per share in cash at a premium of 11.6 percent over the stock's Friday close of $9.35, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Murata Manufacturing plans to purchase American startup Arctic Sand Technologies for about 7 billion yen ($61.8 million) - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2mNEYpu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
