Sept 2 Business software maker Compuware Corp agreed to be bought by private equity investment firm Thoma Bravo LLC in a deal valued at about $2.5 billion.

Compuware shareholders will get $10.43 per share in cash at a premium of 11.6 percent over the stock's Friday close of $9.35, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)