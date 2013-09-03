Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 3 Coms PLC : * Statement re possible offer * Confirms that it is considering a possible corporate transaction with
Pinnacle * Transaction could result in an offer by Coms for the entire issued and to be
issued ordinary share capital of Pinnacle * Current expectation of board is that any such indicative offer would be at or
around 21 pence per Pinnacle share * Coms-co must announce firm intention to make offer or announce that it does
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)