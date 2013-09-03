Sept 3 Coms PLC : * Statement re possible offer * Confirms that it is considering a possible corporate transaction with

Pinnacle * Transaction could result in an offer by Coms for the entire issued and to be

issued ordinary share capital of Pinnacle * Current expectation of board is that any such indicative offer would be at or

around 21 pence per Pinnacle share * Coms-co must announce firm intention to make offer or announce that it does