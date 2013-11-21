Nov 21 Comstock Resources Inc : * Announces east Texas Eagle Ford acquisition * Deal for $66.5 million * Says anticipates moving one of its operated rigs to these properties in early

2014 * properties being acquired include one well producing 433 barrels of oil equivalent per day * Agreement with URSA resources to acquire 70% of its interests in certain oil

and gas properties in Burleson and Washington counties