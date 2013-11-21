BRIEF-Brookfield - notes announcement made by Petrobras of favorable court decision
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
Nov 21 Comstock Resources Inc : * Announces east Texas Eagle Ford acquisition * Deal for $66.5 million * Says anticipates moving one of its operated rigs to these properties in early
2014 * properties being acquired include one well producing 433 barrels of oil equivalent per day * Agreement with URSA resources to acquire 70% of its interests in certain oil
and gas properties in Burleson and Washington counties * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc. Announces closing of acquisition of Western Manufacturing Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total Energy Services Inc. Announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. On the tsx