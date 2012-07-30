July 30 Oil and gas producer Comstock Resources
Inc's second-quarter results beat market expectations as
its oil output more than tripled even as gas prices remained
weak.
Comstock's production in the quarter rose 6 percent to 25.4
billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe), while its oil output more
than tripled to 583,000 barrels of oil.
The Frisco, Texas-based company's average realized gas
prices more than halved to $2.03 per thousand cubic feet.
Separately, the company signed a deal with KKR & Co LP
for future development on its properties in the Eagle
Ford Shale.
Under the deal, KKR can get up to one-third of working
interest in the Comstock's 28,000 net acreage in the shale for
$25,000 per acre.
Comstock reported a second-quarter net loss of $10.3
million, or 22 cents per share, compared with a profit of $3.9
million or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $125.02 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 18
cents per share on revenue of $119.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Comstock exited the gas-rich Haynesville shale earlier this
year as it decided to focus on the more lucrative oil-rich
shales.
The company's shares, which have gained 37 percent in the
past six months, closed at $17.78 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)