May 10 Comsys Holdings Corp :

* Says it plans to repurchase up to 3.3 million shares, representing 2.98 pct of outstanding

* Says share repurchase up to 5 billion yen in total

* Says repurchase period from July 1 to March 31, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/bpKTi7

