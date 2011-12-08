(Fixes typo in paragraph 1)
* Raises FY12 EPS $1.25-$1.37
* FY12 Q1 EPS $0.47 vs est shr view $0.30/shr
* Q1 rev down 36 pct
* Shares down 5 pct in after-mkt trade
Dec 8 Comtech Telecommunications Corp's
quarterly profit nearly halved in the first quarter,
hurt by a sharp decline in demand at its mobile data
communications unit, sending its shares down by 5 percent in
extended trading.
Comtech posted August-October net income of $12.6 million,
or 47 cents per share, compared with $25.7 million, or 79 cents
per share a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 41 cents a share.
Revenue fell 36 percent to $113.4 million.
The company's mobile data communications unit helps
customers enable global satellite-based communications when
mobile, real-time, secure transmission is required.
"Global macroeconomic issues and the failure by the U.S.
government to approve a final 2012 budget are resulting in
increased uncertainty throughout our customer base," Chief
Executive Fred Kornberg said in a statement.
The company stuck to its full-year revenue forecast of
$400-$430 million.
Comtech shares were down at $29.01 in extended trade. They
closed at $30.40 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)