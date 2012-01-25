HONG KONG Jan 25 China's Comtec Solar said on Wednesday it would pay private equity firm TPG Capital 491 million yuan ($77 million) to repurchase its convertible bonds as the solar firm looks to reduce its debt levels.

Comtec, which has been impacted by over-capacity and declining average selling prices in line with firms in the flagging solar sector, said it did not want to further expand its manufacturing capacity by debt financing.

TPG said in April 2011 it would invest up to HK$1.17 billion ($150.4 million) to buy convertible bonds and warrants of Comtec in its first China-based solar investment.

Comtec said the repurchase deal would allow it to reduce debt levels immediately and would enable the group to comply with financial covenants with its creditors or other financiers.

"The Board believes that entry into the Repurchase Deed and the Warrant Subscription Agreement, and in particular the negotiation of concessions from the Investor, is a prudent step to take in view of the difficult industry environment the Group is facing," Comtec said in a statement posted to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.

The private equity firm would have controlled a 21 percent stake in Comtec if all the bonds were converted and warrants exercised. The investment also would have given TPG two board seats, the firm's managing partner for Asia, Stephen Peel, said in April.

For the Comtec statement please click on:

here

($1 = 6.339 Chinese Yuans) (Reporting by Farah Master. Editing by Jane Merriman)