FRANKFURT Dec 9 German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said on Monday it was buying Comvel, operator of German travel websites weg.de and ferien.de, from Investor Media Ventures.

ProSieben, which did not disclose financial details of the deal, said Timo Beyer and Wolfgang Lehr would continue to act as managers of the Internet portals. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)