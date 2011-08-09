* Q2 adj loss $0.23/shr vs est. loss 0.31/shr

* Q2 revenue $32.5 mln vs $30.6 mln

* Sees FY 2011 rev $136-$141 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 9 Energy management company Comverge Inc reported a narrower-than-expected loss helped by an increase in revenue from power grid operator PJM's capacity programs.

Electricity demand response companies such as Comverge and EnerNOC Inc expect higher sales to PJM, as more customers are likely to save power to reduce load on power grids.

Demand response companies work with grid operators, utility companies and large electricity consumers to lower energy use during expensive peak hours, reducing pressure on the grid.

Comverge expects 2011 annual revenue of $136-$141 million.

Second-quarter revenue nearly doubled to $32.5 million, with $5.8 million coming in from PJM capacity programs.

Net loss narrowed to $7.0 million, or 28 cents per share, from $10.3 million, or 42 cents per share, a year ago. Net loss on an adjusted basis was 23 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 31 cents a share on revenue of $30.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Shares of the company closed at $2.23 Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)