NEW YORK Aug 24 The former chief executive
officer of Comverse Technology Inc pleaded guilty on Wednesday
to securities fraud, a decade after he fled to Namibia from the
United States to avoid prosecution.
Jacob "Kobi" Alexander, the Woodbury, New York-based
software developer's founder, entered his plea in federal court
in Brooklyn, after ending his fight to avoid extradition to face
charges pending since 2006.
The case is one of the last open prosecutions arising from
government or internal investigations of stock options
backdating at over 200 companies, including Comverse, which was
acquired in 2013 by former unit Verint Systems Inc.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Peter
Cooney)