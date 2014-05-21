UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WELLINGTON May 22 Comvita Ltd
* To acquire NZ Honey Ltd from NZ Honey Producers Co-Operative Ltd
* Price NZ$12.3 million ($10.5 million)
* Deal includes all honey processing, inventory, and a long term honey supply contract with Honey Co-operative
* New Zealand Honey one of NZ's largest honey exporters. Total sales in 2013 were $27.3 million.
* Comvita to release full year results on May 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.1690 New Zealand Dollars) (Gyles Beckford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources