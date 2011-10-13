WELLINGTON Oct 14 Singapore listed international food group Cerebos Ltd made a $57 million cash offer for New Zealand honey products company Comvita Ltd on Friday, looking to diversify and expand its businesses.

The offer of NZ$2.50 for each Comvita share, a 19 percent premium to Comvita's closing price on Thursday.

"We can provide strategic assistance in sales and marketing in Asia where the Comvita brands are not yet well established," said Trevor Kerr, chairman of subsidiary Cerebos Greggs.

He said Cerebos would look to invest in Comvita even if it crimped near term earnings.

Comvita's independent directors advised shareholders not to sell and dismissed the offer as too cheap.

"This offer by Cerebos is unsolicited, unwelcome, opportunistic and your directors have reason to believe this offer undervalues Comvita by a considerable margin," said chairman Neil Craig in market statement.

So far this year this year Comvita shares have ranged between NZ$1.38 and NZ$2.12. They were untraded on Friday, but have gained around 40 percent so far this year, compared with a flat showing for the benchmark NZX-50 index .

Comvita makes skincare and health products from honey, exporting around 80 percent of its output to 20 countries.

Last month it said it expected sales to rise as much as 16 percent to NZ$95 million and for profits to more than double to between NZ$7.3 million to NZ$8.2 million in the year to March 31 2012.

Cerebos is a Singapore based and listed food group, best known in for the Brand's Essence of Chicken. In New Zealand it is best known for coffee and powdered drinks, herbs, salt and sauces.

(Gyles Beckford)