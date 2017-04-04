WELLINGTON, April 5 New Zealand honey exporter Comvita Ltd issued a profit warning on Wednesday due to struggles with its informal channels into China.

The company said it expected net profit after tax to be NZ$9 million ($6.27 million) for the year ending June 30 2017, lower than the NZ$20 million to NZ$22 million forecast in February. ($1 = 1.4343 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Stephen Coates)