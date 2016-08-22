WELLINGTON Aug 23 New Zealand natural health company Comvita Ltd on Tuesday posted a boost in net profit, driven by a boom in online sales of honey in China.

Net profit after tax in the 15 months to June 30 was NZ18.5 million, up from NZ$10.2 million in the 12 months to March 2015, the company said. The difference in reporting periods was due to the company changing its annual reporting date. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)