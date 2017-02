Oct 31 Con-way Inc, a U.S. trucking and logistics company, reported a lower quarterly profit due to higher costs at its less-than-truckload unit.

Net income fell to $25.3 million, or 45 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $29.1 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company rose 2 percent to $1.40 billion, below the average forecast of $1.44 billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.