UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Chef Boyardee pasta maker Conagra Brands Inc reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut back on promotions and jettisoned unprofitable products.
The company also announced a $1 billion share buyback plan.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $151.3 million, or 36 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 28, from $117.6 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 9.3 percent to $1.86 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources