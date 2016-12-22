BRIEF-Patterson-UTI Energy prices public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 15.8 million common shares priced at $26.45per share
Dec 22 ConAgra Brands Inc, the maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Hunt's ketchup, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and as it discontinued sales of less-profitable products.
The company posted quarterly results for the first time since spinning off its Lamb Weston frozen potato business in November to become a branded-foods only company.
Net income attributable to ConAgra fell to $122.1 million, or 28 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 27, from $154.9 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $2.09 billion from $2.36 billion a year earlier, below the average analyst estimate of $2.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. announces pricing of private placement of $175 million of 8.625% senior notes due 2020
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.