BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy signs contract to expand operations into Oklahoma
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
WASHINGTON Dec 13 A subsidiary of ConAgra Brands Inc was sentenced on Tuesday to pay an $8 million criminal fine and forfeit an additional $3.2 million in assets after pleading guilty to shipping contaminated peanut butter linked to a nationwide outbreak of salmonella poisoning in 2006-2007, the U.S. Justice Department said.
"The sentence represents the largest fine ever paid in a food safety case," the Justice Department said in a statement on the sentence against ConAgra Grocery Products LLC. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)
* Eco-Stim energy solutions - executed one-year contract, with an option for a second year, with a us exploration and production company
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.