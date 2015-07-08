(Adds details, background, shares)
July 8 ConAgra Foods Inc said it would
add two directors, including a former Nestle executive nominated
by Jana Partners LLC, three weeks after the activist investor
took a stake in the food processing company and called for
changes.
ConAgra will appoint former Nestle USA CEO Bradley
Alford and former Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc CFO
Timothy McLevish to its board by July 22.
Jana revealed a 7.2 percent stake in the food processing
company in June and sought changes to address "persistent
underperformance" since the $5 billion acquisition of U.S.
private label company RalCorp in 2013.
Giving in to pressure from its second-largest shareholder,
ConAgra said last week it planned to exit its private label
business to focus on the faster-growing consumer foods segment.
CEO Sean Connolly had accepted that the inconsistency in
performance was "totally unacceptable" and hinted at
divestitures.
ConAgra, like other processed food companies, has been
facing weakening demand and has been forced to cut costs as
consumers shift to foods that are perceived as healthier, such
as organic products.
Apart from Alford, Jana had nominated its founder Barry
Rosenstein and Diane Dietz, who used to oversee supermarket
chain Safeway Ltd's private-label business.
Shares of ConAgra edged up slightly after market.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)