(Adds CEO quotes, analyst quotes and updates share price)
By Anjali Athavaley and Ramkumar Iyer
Nov 18 ConAgra Foods Inc said it will
spin off its Lamb Weston frozen potato products business into a
separate public company, the latest in a series of changes
announced by the maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Slim Jim jerky
at a time when consumers are shifting to less-processed foods.
Lamb Weston will hold ConAgra's frozen potato, sweet potato,
appetizers and other vegetable products businesses.
The remaining businesses will be renamed as Conagra Brands
Inc and will include brands like Orville Redenbacher's popcorn
and Healthy Choice frozen dinners, in addition to several units
that are currently a part of ConAgra's commercial foods segment,
which serves restaurants and grocers.
ConAgra shares rose 4.1 percent to $40.98 in early trading
on Wednesday.
The tax-free spinoff is expected to be completed in autumn
2016, the company said.
ConAgra, which has reported flat or falling sales in four of
the past six quarters, is struggling like others in the industry
to increase sales and profit margins as consumers in search of
healthier options shift from packaged products to fresh foods.
The company faced investor pressure this year from Jana Partners
LLC and agreed to a board settlement with the activist hedge
fund in July.
Earlier this month, ConAgra said it will sell its
private-label unit to TreeHouse Foods Inc for $2.7
billion so that it could focus more on its portfolio of branded
products.
And in October, the company said it will cut about 1,500
jobs as part of a plan to save at least $300 million in three
years.
In an interview, the company's Chief Executive Sean
Connolly, who will head Conagra Brands, said that the company
had explored various strategic options for Lamb Weston before
deciding on the spinoff. He said the move would give the
resulting two companies more focus and individual management
attention.
"You don't have each business competing for the same
resources if you're a stand-alone," he said.
JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said in a note that the
spinoff may not be the end of the breakup process for ConAgra
and that future divestitures could include the commercial foods
segment or the company's share in Ardent Mills, the
flour-milling joint venture it has with Cargill Inc
and CHS Inc.
Goldman Sachs and Centerview Partners are the company's
financial advisers for the transaction and Jones Day and Davis
Polk & Wardwell are its legal advisers.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Marguerita Choy)