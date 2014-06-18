BRIEF-REV Group expands market partnership with ETR vehicles in Georgia
* REV Group expands market partnership with ETR vehicles in Georgia
June 18 ConAgra Foods Inc said its adjusted fourth-quarter profit would be lower than its forecast due to lower sales in its consumer foods business and weak profits in private brands.
The maker of Hunt's tomato ketchup and Slim Jim beef jerky estimated an adjusted profit of about 55 cents per share for the quarter ended May 25, lower than its forecast of "in excess of" 60 cents.
ConAgra said profits in its private brands business were likely to be lower in the next several years than it had expected. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* REV Group expands market partnership with ETR vehicles in Georgia
NEW YORK, March 21 NYSE Arca said on Tuesday that all systems were functioning normally after a technical issue in the prior session prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
* Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited is using technologies from Honeywell UOP for expansion, modernization of refinery at visakhapatnam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: