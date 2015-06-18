June 18 Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC on
Thursday disclosed a 7.2 percent stake in ConAgra Foods Inc
, saying the Slim Jim Beef Jerky maker's shares were
"undervalued".
ConAgra's shares rose 6 pct in extended trading.
Jana also said it was prepared to nominate three people to
the company's board.
Since the acquisition of RalCorp in 2013, ConAgra has missed
guidance repeatedly, has cut long-term targets and there has
been no growth in dividends, Jana said in a regulatory filing.
ConAgra, which has been struggling to boost sales at its
private label business, said in a statement that the company was
open to discussions after it announces fourth-quarter results on
June 30.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)