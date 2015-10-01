Oct 1 ConAgra Foods Inc said it will cut about 1,500 jobs, or about 30 percent of its office-based workforce, and outsource technology and back office functions to reduce costs.

The maker of Slim Jim beef jerky and Chef Boyardee pasta said it expects to save at least $300 million in the next three years due to the cost cuts.

The company also said it plans to move its headquarters to Chicago from Omaha next year. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)