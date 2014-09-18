(Changes "Chef's" to "Chef" in first paragraph)

By Anjali Athavaley

Sept 18 ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Hunt's Ketchup and Chef Boyardee pastas, on Thursday reported higher quarterly net income as sales in its commercial foods business increased.

Net income rose to $484.5 million, or $1.12 per share, from $147.2 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)