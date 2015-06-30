June 30 ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of
Slim Jim beef jerky and Chef Boyardee pasta, said it would exit
its struggling private label foods business and reported a 3.7
percent rise in quarterly sales.
ConAgra's move to exit the private label foods business
comes two years after its $5-billion acquisition of Ralcorp,
which made it the biggest U.S. maker of foods sold under
supermarket brands.
Net profit attributable to ConAgra was $209.2 million, or 48
cents a share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31. ConAgra lost
$324.2 million, or 77 cents a share a year earlier. Net sales
rose to $4.1 billion from $3.96 billion.
