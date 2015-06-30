* Private label turnaround plan draining resources -CEO
* TreeHouse Foods, Post Holdings likely buyers -KeyBanc
* ConAgra to focus on cost cuts, growing consumer business
* Fourth-qtr sales $4.10 bln vs estimated $4.14 bln
* Shares up 1.7 pct
By Anjali Athavaley and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
June 30 ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of
Slim Jim beef jerky and Chef Boyardee pasta, said it planned to
exit its struggling private label foods business as it seeks to
boost profit margins and focus on its faster growing consumer
foods segment.
ConAgra Chief Executive Sean Connolly, who joined in April,
said on the company's earnings call on Tuesday it was clear
trying to turn around the private label business was draining
resources and that the segment would likely attract significant
interest from potential buyers.
ConAgra bought Ralcorp in 2013 to become the biggest maker
of U.S. private label foods. The business has been plagued with
problems ranging from customer service issues to pricing
concessions, with sales falling nearly 6 percent in two years.
"We know that the inconsistency of our past performance is
totally unacceptable," Connolly said.
ConAgra, like others in the industry, is under pressure to
cut costs and accelerate growth as consumers shift away from
packaged food to options they consider to be fresher, healthier
alternatives.
Earlier this month, activist hedge fund Jana Partners took a
7.2 percent stake in ConAgra, becoming its second-largest
shareholder, and said it was prepared to nominate directors to
the company's board to help address "persistent
underperformance" since the $5 billion Ralcorp
acquisition.
"Today ConAgra acknowledged the need to pursue a new
strategic direction," Barry Rosenstein, Jana Partners managing
partner, said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. "We look
forward to our ongoing discussions with the company and its
advisers."
Shares of ConAgra were up 1.7 percent at $44.18 in midday
trading.
KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Akshay Jagdale wrote in a
note that TreeHouse Foods Inc and Post Holdings Inc
could be buyers for the private label business. Both
companies did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
On the call, Connolly said the company would implement zero
based budgeting, where expenses must be justified for each new
period. He also left the door open to future divestitures.
"There may be brands that over time can find better homes
elsewhere," he said. "We will actively consider monetizing those
assets to fuel other investments when appropriate."
ConAgra's net sales for the fiscal fourth quarter ended May
31 rose 3.7 percent to $4.10 billion, but came in below
analysts' average estimate.
Net profit attributable to ConAgra was $209.2 million from a
loss of $324.2 million a year earlier. ConAgra's profit of 59
cents per share, excluding items, was in line with analysts'
estimates.
(Additional reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing
by Rodney Joyce and Chris Reese)