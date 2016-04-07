April 7 ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of
Chef Boyardee pasta and Healthy Choice dinners, reported
higher-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by strong demand
for products it sells to restaurants and other food industry
customers.
Total sales rose 0.6 percent to $2.92 billion. Analysts on
average expected $2.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to ConAgra was $204.6 million, or 46
cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, compared
with a loss of $954.1 million, or $2.23 per share, a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)