Feb 12 ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Slim Jim beef jerky and Chef Boyardee pasta, appointed former Hillshire Brands Co Chief Executive Sean Connolly its CEO, replacing Gary Rodkin.

Connolly, who will take over on April 6, was the president and chief executive of Hillshire Brands before it was sold to Tyson Foods Inc in August.

Rodkin will stay on as an adviser to ConAgra until he retires on May 31, the company said.

ConAgra also cut its full-year profit forecast, citing a stronger dollar and weak sales in its private brands business.

The company said it now expected 2015 profit of $2.13-$2.18 per share.

ConAgra said in December it expected full-year profit to rise by mid-single digit percent from $2.17 per share reported in 2014. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)