Sept 22 ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of
Slim Jim beef jerky and Chef Boyardee pasta, reported a 1.1
percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher demand in its
commercial foods business, which makes ingredients for other
manufacturers and restaurants.
The net loss attributable to ConAgra was $1.24 billion, or
$2.85 per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 30, compared
with a profit of $482.3 million, or $1.12 per share, a year
earlier.
The net loss was due to a $1.41 billion loss from its
private label business, which the company is selling.
Net sales rose to $2.79 billion from $2.76 billion,
increasing for only the second time in six quarters.
