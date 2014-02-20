Japan's Nikkei slips on firmer yen, weaker Wall Street
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by a firmer yen and Wall Street's overnight retreat.
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 20 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a lawsuit against ConAgra Foods Inc over the amount of sodium the company discloses on sunflower seed packages.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco found that federal law does not preempt claims that the sodium content of edible coating on sunflower seed shells must be disclosed on the package.
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by a firmer yen and Wall Street's overnight retreat.
* Uber - names Zoubin Ghahramani as new chief scientist; Ghahramani will oversee Uber's AI labs and lead AI/machine learning strategy across company Source text: http://ubr.to/2mqtXID Further company coverage:
* Coming Up: Fed chair holds press briefing at 1830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)