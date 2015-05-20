May 20 A unit of ConAgra Foods Inc has pleaded guilty to a criminal misdemeanor and will pay $11.2 million to end a federal probe into a 2007 recall of peanut butter linked to a salmonella outbreak, court papers showed.

ConAgra Grocery Products Co pleaded guilty to one count of introducing adulterated food into interstate commerce, will pay a $8.01 million criminal fine and will forfeit $3.2 million, according to a plea agreement filed on Wednesday with a federal court in Albany, Georgia.

The plea arises from ConAgra's shipments of peanut butter contaminated with salmonella between Oct. 6, 2006 and Feb. 14, 2007, according to court papers. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)