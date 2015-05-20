* ConAgra pleads to misdemeanor over adulterated food
* ConAgra to pay $11.2 mln, including record criminal fine
* U.S. says more than 700 sickened by salmonella taint
(Adds details of allegations, ConAgra comment, separate
prosecution, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
May 20 A unit of ConAgra Foods Inc
pleaded guilty to a criminal misdemeanor and will pay $11.2
million to end a federal probe into a 2007 recall of peanut
butter, including the Peter Pan brand, linked to a salmonella
outbreak that sickened hundreds.
According to court papers made public on Wednesday, ConAgra
Grocery Products Co pleaded guilty to one count of introducing
adulterated food into interstate commerce.
The plea agreement also calls for the unit to pay an $8.01
million criminal fine, a record in a U.S. food safety case, and
forfeit $3.2 million of assets. A federal judge in Albany,
Georgia must approve the plea.
ConAgra's plea arose from its shipments of peanut butter
contaminated with salmonella, and sold under the Peter Pan brand
and Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Great Value brand, starting in
late 2006 from its plant in Sylvester, Georgia.
In February 2007, ConAgra recalled peanut butter made there
since January 2004 after it was linked to a salmonella outbreak
that caused more than 700 people to become ill.
No deaths were reported. ConAgra blamed moisture inside the
Sylvester plant, including from a leaking roof, for allowing
dormant salmonella to grow. It later upgraded the plant and in
August 2007 resumed Peter Pan sales.
"We did not, and never will, knowingly ship a product that
is not safe for consumers," Al Bolles, chief technical and
operations officer for ConAgra, said in a statement on
Wednesday. "This incident brought to light previously unknown
aspects of making safe peanut butter."
ConAgra is based in Omaha, Nebraska, and said it previously
set aside enough money for the payments.
Chef Boyardee, Hebrew National, Hunt's, Marie Callender's
and Orville Redenbacher's are among ConAgra's other brands.
The prosecution is the latest in a series of U.S. criminal
cases arising from food safety concerns.
In one case, former Peanut Corp of America owner Stewart
Parnell was convicted last September on charges tied to a 2009
salmonella outbreak that killed nine people and sickened more
than 700.
Prosecutors said Parnell concealed the presence of
salmonella in Peanut Corp products. He has yet to be sentenced.
The case is U.S. v ConAgra Grocery Products Co LLC, U.S.
District Court, Middle District of Georgia, No. 15-cr-00024.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Grant McCool)