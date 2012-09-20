Sept 20 ConAgra Foods Inc reported much higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, after increased marketing boosted sales.

The maker of Chef Boyardee pasta, Hebrew National hot dogs and Banquet frozen meals reported net income of $250.1 million, or 61 cents per share, for the first quarter ended on Aug. 26, compared to $93.8 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 44 cents per share.