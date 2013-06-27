Wells Fargo names Allen Parker general counsel
March 6 Wells Fargo & Co named Allen Parker general counsel, succeeding company veteran James Strother, who will retire.
June 27 ConAgra Foods Inc reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, reversing a year-ago loss, helped by its acquisition of Ralcorp Holdings.
The maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and other packaged foods said net income was $192.2 million, or 45 cents per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended May 26, compared with a net loss of $86.2 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, profit was 60 cents per share.
Net sales jumped nearly 34 percent to $4.59 billion.
March 6 Wells Fargo & Co named Allen Parker general counsel, succeeding company veteran James Strother, who will retire.
NEW YORK, March 6 Key world equity markets fell on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump's allegations that he was wiretapped by his predecessor dimmed the prospects for U.S. tax reform plans, while the dollar rose on improved chances an anti-EU candidate will become France's president.
BOSTON, March 6 A group representing large institutional investors has approached stock index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.