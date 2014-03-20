RPT-UPDATE 1-Food, drink giants plot fightback as India looks to tighten rules
* Big companies concerned about tighter India food regulations
March 20 ConAgra Foods Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' lowered estimates and the maker of Hunt's tomato ketchup and Slim Jim beef jerky maintained its full-year earnings forecast.
The company last month cut its fiscal 2014 profit forecast for the second time, blaming weak sales in its private-label business and a steeper-than-expected fall in sales of its own brands.
ConAgra said on Thursday revenue at its consumer foods business, which sells brands such as Chef Boyardee pastas and Reddi-wip whipped cream, fell 3.5 percent to about $1.87 billion in the third quarter, due to a 3 percent fall in sales volumes.
Sales in its private-label business more than doubled to $1.06 billion in the quarter, mostly due to its acquisition of store-branded foods maker Ralcorp Holdings last year.
Total revenue rose 14.5 percent to $4.39 billion.
ConAgra became the top U.S. producer of private-label foods when it bought Ralcorp for $5 billion in January last year.
The company's net income rose to $234.3 million, or 56 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 23, from $120 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 60 cents per share on revenue of $4.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Analysts had previously estimated the company would report earnings of 66 cents per share, before the company pre-announced its third-quarter results in February.
ConAgra also re-affirmed its adjusted full-year profit forecast of $2.22-$2.25 per share. Analysts on average are expecting $2.34 per share.
ConAgra's shares were up 2 percent in light premarket trading on Thursday. The stock had closed at $29.59 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Big companies concerned about tighter India food regulations
* Big companies concerned about tighter India food regulations
* Big companies concerned about tighter India food regulations