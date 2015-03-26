China's Hisense Electric becomes FIFA sponsor
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
March 26 ConAgra Foods Inc, the maker of Slim Jim beef jerky, reported a quarterly loss, hurt by a $1.3 billion charge in its private brands business.
ConAgra was also hurt by the West Coast port disruption, which hampered exports of products including Lamb Weston potato products, the company said on Thursday.
ConAgra reported a net loss of $954.1 million, or $2.23 per share, attributable to the company for the third quarter ended Feb. 22 compared with a profit of $234.3 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents per share.
Sales fell 2 percent to $3.88 billion. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
April 5 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said in a private meeting with lawmakers that he supports a policy that could revamp Wall Street's biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
SYDNEY, April 6 Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further.