UPDATE 2-Britain's Rolls-Royce tumbles to record $5.8 bln loss
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
Dec 20 ConAgra Foods Inc reported a 17 percent jump in second-quarter profit, helped by recent acquisitions and higher sales in its consumer foods business.
The maker of Chef Boyardee pasta and Hunt's ketchup said profit rose to $211.6 million, or 51 cents per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 25, from $180.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 9 percent to $3.74 billion.
ZURICH, Feb 14 Syngenta has got another request for information from U.S. anti-trust regulators reviewing a proposed $43 billion takeover by ChemChina but still sees the deal being completed in the second quarter, it said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 14 Gilead Sciences has thrown down a challenge to GlaxoSmithKline with good clinical trial results for an experimental HIV drug that works in the same way as the British group's successful dolutegravir.