BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 ConAgra Foods Inc quarterly net sales fell 9.5 percent, missing analysts' estimates, as demand weakened for its consumer foods, which include Chef Boyardee pasta and Hunt's ketchup.
The net income attributable to the company dropped to $117.6 million, or 27 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 29 from $209.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier, which had an extra week.
Net sales slid to $2.83 billion from $3.13 billion.
Analysts on average had expected $2.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ConAgra's shares fell 4.4 percent to $45.50 in light premarket trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.