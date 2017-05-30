BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
May 30 Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co said it would buy packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc's edible oil brand, the Wesson, for about $285 million.
J. M. Smucker expects the deal to add about 10 cents per share to its adjusted earnings in the first full-year after close.
Conagra will continue to manufacture products sold under the Wesson brand for up to one year following the close, after which Wesson will be merged into J.M. Smucker's oils manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.