Jan 8 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc said
on Thursday initial results from small early stage trials
supported continued development of its experimental drug for
patients with cirrhosis and liver impairment.
In one of the studies, the company tested its drug,
emricasan, at three doses in 21 patients with cirrhosis and
acute liver failure - the sickest patients on the liver disease
spectrum.
The data through seven days showed no dose limiting
toxicities and no serious adverse events related to the oral
drug given twice a day, providing reassurance on the safety of
emricasan, the company said.
There was a nearly 50 percent death rate among patients who
began in the study, but a high mortality rate is common with
acute liver failure.
The study looked for reductions in biomarkers associated
with cell death and inflammation, considered drivers of
progressive liver disease, for indication that the
first-in-class drug was having an effect. The biomarkers are
specific to the mechanisms of action of the drug, the company
said.
There were sustained reductions in key biomarkers seen with
the highest 50 milligram dose, Conatus reported.
"That reduction tells us that we're getting effective
concentrations of drug in the liver," Conatus Chief Executive
Steven Mento said in a telephone interview. "The only time you
see them is if the target for emricasan is activated."
At 25 mg, there was an initial but fading response, and
little or no response to 5 mgs compared with placebo, the
company said.
Conatus believes the lower doses could be effective in
patients with less severe liver impairment.
The company expects to have more complete data and results
of other emricasan studies by the end of this year.
By then, "we will have a sufficient data base of clinical
information ... to outline more definitively what we think is
the most efficient and rapid approval pathway for this drug in
cirrhotic patients," Mento said.
Cirrhosis is a severe scarring caused by all manner of
assaults on the liver that over time destroys function of the
organ. An estimated 2 million people in the United States and
five largest European markets have cirrhosis and varying degrees
of liver impairment, Conatus said.
In patients facing liver failure and awaiting a transplant,
the hope is emricasan could help them survive until a liver
becomes available.
"Buying them more time would be a tremendous benefit," Mento
said, "because the alternative is dying."
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot)