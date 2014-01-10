BRIEF-Pultegroup CEO Ryan Marshall's 2016 total compensation was $3.8 mln vs $2.5 mln in 2015
* Executive chairman Richard Dugas' FY 2016 total compensation $16.74 million versus $7.94 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
NEW YORK Jan 10 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Up 23.1 percent to $12.06 in premarket trade
* First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared cash distribution to holders of units of beneficial interest of $0.047230 per unit, down from previous month - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mqdaKR] Further company coverage: