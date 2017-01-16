LONDON Jan 16 Three banks have lined up a loan
financing totalling around 275m to back the buyout of German
payment group Concardis by private equity firms Advent and Bain
Capital, banking sources said on Monday.
Advent and Bain Capital agreed to buy Concardis from a group
of private, savings and cooperative banks, the parties said in a
joint statement on Friday, not disclosing a purchase price.
Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are leading the
underwritten financing to back to the acquisition, which is
expected to launch for syndication to institutional investors in
February, the sources said.
The financing will be in the form of an all-senior leveraged
loan and will equate to around five times Concardis' approximate
55m Ebitda, the sources said.
Advent and Bain declined to comment.
The loan is likely to be welcomed by Europe's liquid
leveraged loan market, eager for new paper from event-driven
financings.
Concardis offers card-payment terminals as well as payment
technology for e-commerce groups and is viewed as a non-core
business by its key owners.
Prior to a sale, Deutsche Bank had 16% of Concardis, DZ Bank
19% on behalf of its cooperative bank members and German savings
banks had a total of 39%. Commerzbank and Unicredit held smaller
stakes.
