PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 27
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT Dec 12 Buyout groups are preparing final bids for German payments group Concardis in a deal potentially valuing the group at more than 600 million euros ($636 million), people close to the matter said on Thursday.
CVC, Bridgepoint and a consortium of Advent and Bain are expected to hand in an offer for the group, which is jointly-held by several German banks, by a deadline early next week, the people said, adding that strategic players such as Wirecard have dropped out of the race.
Concardis' largest shareholder is Deutsche Bank with a 16 percent stake while smaller stakes are held by Commerzbank, Unicredit as well as savings banks and cooperative banks. They are expected to decide on a buyer earlier next year.
($1 = 0.9439 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Hübner, Dasha Afanasieva and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Tina Bellon)
Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 26 Deluxe Entertainment, a U.S. company which makes visual effects for Hollywood movies and television shows such as HBO's Game of Thrones, said it had hired an investment bank to look for partnership opportunities in China, the world's second-largest movie market.