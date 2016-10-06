FRANKFURT Oct 6 German banks have launched the
sale of jointly held payment group Concardis as some of the
owners seek an exit to focus on other activities, people close
to the matter said on Thursday.
Concardis offers card payment terminal and payment processes
for e-commerce suppliers and may appeal to peers as well as to
private equity companies, the people said.
Concardis and its owners - German savings banks, cooperative
banks and privately-held banks - declined to comment or were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner. Editing by
Andreas Cremer.)