Oct 22 Health insurer Humana Inc is
exploring a sale of its urgent care subsidiary Concentra in a
deal that could value it at around $1 billion, according to
three people familiar with the matter, less than four years
after acquiring it.
The move indicates that Humana, one of the largest providers
of Medicare plans for the elderly in the United States, has
faced challenges with its attempts to run healthcare centers
itself in order to better manage medical costs.
Louisville, Kentucky-based Humana has hired investment bank
Goldman Sachs Group Inc to advise on the sale process,
the people said on Wednesday, declining to be named because the
matter is not public. Humana and Goldman Sachs declined to
comment.
